ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan, instead of levelling baseless allegations in public meetings, should come up with evidences in the court.

In a statement, the state minister said Imran had failed to prove even a single allegation against the Sharifs as Maryam Nawaz was not the owner of the London property.

She said Imran should show the nation the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa school where his children were studying, adding that he was day and night worried about the popularity of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and creating hurdles in the path of progress and development of the country.

Imran should produce proof in court, not gatherings: Marriyum was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017