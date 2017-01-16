LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that during the current financial year Rs173 billion are being incurred for the development projects of South Punjab and the work on different mega projects is being carried out on rapid basis in South Punjab.

Member National Assembly Awais Lagahri called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and exchanged their words on different development projects meant for the welfare of people of South Punjab.

On the occasion, the chief minister said the development of South Punjab and the welfare of people was priority and he was personally monitoring the ongoing welfare projects in South Punjab. More sources have been allocated for the welfare of the people of South Punjab in proportion to the population.

The completion of Metro Bus project in Multan is in the last stages and the project is a gift for the people of South Punjab. After the completion of this project, international standard travelling facilities will be provided to the general public.

Speaking on the occasion, Awais Lagahri said that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had taken unprecedented initiatives for the welfare of the people of South Punjab. He added that billions of rupees development project for the welfare of people of South Punjab provided enough evidence of his love for the people of the region.

