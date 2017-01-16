KARACHI: NCA Youth XI outclassed Malaysia in all departments to register a four-wicket win and level the two-match T20 series by 1-1 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Malaysia scored 139 for the loss of six wickets with Vikandeep Singh playing an unbeaten knock of 57 off 48 balls with seven boundaries.

Shafiq Sharif contributed 34 runs off 25 balls, which included four boundaries and two big sixes. Rafiullah took four wickets for 27 in four overs.

NCA Youth XI lost two wickets in the second over, but responsible batting from Haris Sohail (55 runs) guided the home team to a four-wicket victory.

Nabi Gul chipped in with 39 off 33 balls, which included four boundaries.

Derek Michael took three wickets for 21.

Talking to reporters, NCA Youth XI coach Abdul Majeed said: “We made a good comeback in the second match after going down in the first. The boys have improved their fielding and restricted the opponents to a small total.”

Shankar Retinam, Manager Malaysia, thanked PCB for the hospitality provided to them during the tour.

“It was an honour to come here and play at the famous Gaddafi stadium. Our players learnt a lot during the ten-day stay here. “Regarding security, I would say, everything is perfectly all right over here; we had a great time. In fact, we are thinking of coming over here again in April just before the start of the World League to practise and use the facilities of the NCA.”

