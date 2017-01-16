MADRID: Barcelona’s Luis Suarez scored twice and Lionel Messi was also on target as they thrashed Las Palmas 5-0 with a ruthless second-half display at the Nou Camp on Saturday to provisionally go second and cut the gap with Real Madrid to two points.

Uruguay international Suarez scored his 101st Barca goal by stroking in Andre Gomes’ cutback in the 15th minute.

Messi scored for the seventh straight competitive game by pouncing on a loose ball in the 52nd after Rafinha’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Javi Varas, while Suarez curled in a pass by Rafinha for his second and Barca’s third in the 57th.

Suarez spurned the chance to seal a hat-trick a minute later but Arda Turan pounced after Varas saved again to score the fourth, while out-of-favour right back Aleix Vidal netted his first goal for the club in the 80th minute.

Barca are second in the standings, two points behind Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are fourth on 34 points, two behind Sevilla, after beating Real Betis 1-0 in a poor game.

Atletico earned a third consecutive league win by beating Real Betis 1-0 at Vicente C

alderon with a goal by Nicolas Gaitan, who stuck out a foot to divert a deflected cross into the net at the near post in the ninth minute.

“It was an important win which we had to work hard for. We expected Betis to sit back in their area and make it hard for us to get through, but we managed to have a really good spell for 20 minutes,” said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

“It’s not easy to keep competing as we have done and I’m delighted we’ve won three games in a row when we’ve struggled for consistency at times this season.”

0



0







Barca thrash Las Palmas, Atletico edge Betis was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179471-Barca-thrash-Las-Palmas-Atletico-edge-Betis/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Barca thrash Las Palmas, Atletico edge Betis" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179471-Barca-thrash-Las-Palmas-Atletico-edge-Betis.