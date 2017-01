KARACHI: Abdul Sattar Edhi Tenpin Bowling Tournament, offering Rs400,000 in prize money, starts on Wednesday here at bowling alleys of Arena, Karsaz.

A total of 200 bowlers will participate in the event from across the country in single platinum, single gold, single silver, doubles, trios, four-man team, novice, women and media. Virtual Axis Pakistan is organising this tournament.

