Print Story
X
-
Lashari elected Pakistan Swimming Federation chairmanJanuary 16, 2017Print : Sports
KARACHI: Kamran Lashari was elected chairman and Majid Waseem president of Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) in the Elective General Council Meeting on Saturday at POA House in Lahore.
Veena Masud has been elected secretary general. Asif Orakzai has been elected treasurer for the term 2017-20.
Pakistan Olympic Association’s secretary general Khalid Mahmood and Pakistan Sports Board’s director national federations Azam Dar were the observers.