MELBOURNE: Australia called up uncapped Mitchell Swepson to boost the spin contingent for next month’s India series to four, as Glenn Maxwell returned to the Test fold in a 16-man squad.

Australia have not won a Test match in India since 2004, and the four-Test February-March series is expected to be a supreme test for skipper Steve Smith and his team.

Queenslander Swepson, 23, was the major surprise of the touring party, getting the call up after just 14 first-class games.

Swepson joins lead spinner Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Steve O’Keefe.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know how to take it. I was just so shocked,” Swepson told reporters.

The Queensland leg-spinner admitted he thought he had no chance of earning his first international call-up, despite the endorsement of spin legend Shane Warne.

“It’s awesome to get that sort of feedback from the best leg-spinner we’ve ever seen play the game,” Swepson said.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh were included in the side, with Hilton Cartwright dropped, to complement the bowling unit, while experienced batsman Shaun Marsh returns after a finger injury earlier this summer.

The first Test against top-ranked India begins in Pune on February 23.

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

