KARACHI: Defending champions Awais Zahid of WAPDA and Palwasha Bashir of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) qualified for the quarter-finals of the men’s and women’s singles competitions, respectively, of the National Badminton Championship here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Sunday.

Awais got the better of his teammate Ahsan Qamar of Sindh in the pre-quarter-final 3-1 with the set score of 21-9, 18-21 and 21-19.

Palwasha whacked Mariyam of WAPDA 2-0 with the set score of 21-4, 21-7.

The quarter-finals were in progress till filing of the report.

Men’s singles pre-quarter-finals: Raja Husnain beat Rizwan Azam 2-1 (21-16, 13-21, 21-17), Azeem Sarwar beat Subhan Jameel 3-1 (21-10, 19 -21, 21-13), Abdul Rehman (WAPDA) beat Rehman (KP) 3-1 (21-14, 19-21, 21- 12), Anjum Basheer beat Waqas Zahid 2-0 (21-10, 21-10), Murad Ali beat Ali Nawab 2-0 (21-14, 21-11), Amir Saeed beat Atiq Chaudhry 2-0 (21-15, 21-13), Hafiz Irfan beat Ahsan Asif 2-0 (21-14, 21-16), Awais Zahid beat Ahsan Qamar 3-1 (21-9, 18-21, 21- 19).

Women’s singles pre-quarter-finals: Khizra Rashid beat Jawaria Tahir 2-0 (21-9, 21-11), Palwasha Bashir beat Mariyam 2-0 (21-4, 21- 7), Saima Waqas beat Kausar Javed 2-0 (21-13, 21-11), Sara beat Bushra Qayyum 2-0 (21-11, 21-16), Saba Rasheed got walkover against Anila Rasheed, Mahoor Shahzad beat Maimoona Amir 2-0 (21-4, 22-9), Ghazala Siddiqui got walkover against Shahnaz Shah.

Men’s doubles pre-quarter-finals: Hafiz Arfan Saeed & Azeem Sarwar (WAPDA) beat Waqas Zahid & Imran Mheboob (WAPPDA) 2-0 (21-10, 21-19), Kashif & Rizwan (NBP) beat Subhan & Aoun Abbas 2-0 (21-16, 21-16), Muqeet & Yawar beat Ahsan Qamar & Amir Saeed 2-0 (21-9, 21-3), Raja Hasnain & Omer Zeeshan beat Tariq & Asad 2-0 (21-13, 21-11), Awais Zahid & Atiq Chaudhry beat Rehman & Khalil 2-0 (21-16, 21-14), Noman Sabir & Laroosh Khan beat Anjum & Arsalan 2-0 (21-13, 21-9), Hashir Bashir & Murad Ali beat Sahil & Kalam 2-0 (21-14, 21-13), Shabbar Hussain & Adnan beat Ahsan & Waqas Ahmed 2-0 (21-13, 21-15).

Women’s doubles pre-quarter-finals: Khizra & Sidra got walkover against Misbah & Aliza, Arifa & Aqsa beat Mariyam & Rida 2-0 (21-17, 21-7), Mahoor & Sara beat Zubaida & Kausar 2-0 (21-13, 21-9), Saima & Aisha beat Shama & Maheen 2-0 (21-10, 21-6), Anila & Bushra beat Najma & Rosheen 2-0 (21-10, 21-13), Huma & Sahar beat Sara & Afshan Shakeel 2-1 (19-21, 21-13, 21-17), Sumaira & Marium beat Saba & Maimoona 2-1 (9-21, 21-17, 22-20), Ghazala & Javeria got walkover against Hina & Shahnaz.

