KARACHI: Shabbir Iqbal on Sunday gave Bank AlHabib’s 6th Rashid D. Habib National Professional Golf Tournament 2017 much-needed oomph with a stunning seven-under 65 to take a two-shot lead at the penultimate stage of the prestigious event here at the Karachi Golf Club.

After a relatively sedate opening round card of 71, Shabbir gave his best as he drove the ball long and hard and also clicked around the greens to catapult himself in a perfect position to regain the crown.

The second round of the Rs5.1 million tournament had to be postponed on Saturday because of inclement weather and it seemed that the one-day rain break helped Shabbir regain his golden touch. He is now placed at the top of the leader-board with an aggregate of 136 (-8).

The Pakistan number one made seven birdies in an unblemished round to move two shots ahead of his chief rival Muhammad Munir, the Pakistan number two.

A very steady golfer, Munir carded his second successive round of three-under 69 for an aggregate of 138 (-6).

The next four positions were secured by players from Karachi Golf Club; Ahmed Saeed (139), Ali Sher (140), Afsar Ali (140) and the defending champion Waheed Baloch (141). Waheed needs to improve his performance in his bid to retain the title.

The contestants in senior and junior categories played final round on Sunday. Imdad Hussain won the senior professionals’ category with 140 (-4), followed by Abdul Hameed (144). Minhaj Maqsood with 152 topped the list of junior professionals on Sunday. M. Asif with 154 finished as the runner-up.

A total of 111 golfers from all over Pakistan including 88 professionals, 12 seniors and 11 juniors participated on Sunday. The players faced chilly and windy weather in the early hours, however just before noon it became sunny and pleasant. The view was clear allowing players to give their best.

The final round of professionals will be played on Monday (today). Bank AlHabib’s new Toyota car is still waiting the golfer to achieve a hole-in one.

0



0







Shabbir secures lead in Habib Memorial Golf was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179459-Shabbir-secures-lead-in-Habib-Memorial-Golf/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Shabbir secures lead in Habib Memorial Golf" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179459-Shabbir-secures-lead-in-Habib-Memorial-Golf.