An apprentice in the White House

The year 2017 has begun with the world on the cusp of uncertainty. On one side lies the world with a degree of predictability, while and on the other lies an unknown world envisioned by President-elect Donald Trump. His rhetoric of making America great again has caused pangs of anxiety in the US and the rest of the world.

How far Trump will go in pursuing his simplistic, dangerous and exclusionist schemes in internal and external domains is rather fuzzy. On the surface, he will herald a new unfair order that will pamper the rich at the cost of the less fortunate. This sounds far worse than Ronald Reagan’s trickle-down economics that was described by George H Bush as ‘voodoo economics’.

The fact that Trump lost in popular vote by as many as 2.5 million votes is small consolation as he goes to the White House by virtue of electoral votes in the so called swing states. His promises of tax cuts for the rich and of depriving millions of healthcare introduced by Obamacare are scary to say the least. How long will the people tolerate the Trump model before they rise in protest?

The 45th US president has also promised to bring industrial jobs back to America. The allies will be asked to contribute more for common defence while China will face restrictions on trade to encourage American products. Trump signals a new America, part isolationist, part fortress, to be respected and feared by friends and foes alike.

No other US president generated so much controversy before entering the White House as Trump did. Things are perhaps going to be even livelier once Donald hit’s the Oval Office and starts blurting out his whimsical commands. God alone can save the US from the shake-up promised by Trump. His personality is complex: part Berlusconi, part Idi Amin and part Modi with a lot of other bits thrown in. Let us admit that neither the US nor the rest of the world is used to having somebody like that in the most powerful position on earth.

The liberal media blasted Trump throughout the presidential campaign and declared Hillary Clinton a winner – they were not wrong either but vagaries of the electoral system dictated something else. The media hasn’t given up – nor has Trump. All this translates into a royal battle which will wage on as long as Trump is president.

In the weeks following the election, Trump has been shunned by entertainment and fashion people. The US is nothing without its vibrant and popular culture that has taken the world by the storm. Snubs from leading performers and designers cannot but make Trump unhappy.

He is a showbiz celebrity being kept at an arm’s length by the music world that doted on the Obamas for eight years. The entertainment world’s gestures denying the Trump camp the cultural approval they crave is seen to be hitting where it hurts.

Trump’s election is a democratic revenge of sorts. Obama probably rues the day he humiliated Trump in the presence of hundreds of guests at a dinner in the White House. He paid back Trump’s debt of doubting his being US-born but then he went too far. Some say that was the day Trump made up his mind about running for president. Obama threw his weight behind Hillary in the election campaign. It was his turn to be humiliated.

Obama must be one of the unhappiest men today. Even before he vacates the Oval Office, his masterpiece healthcare reform has been voted out by a House dominated by the Republicans. This has created uncertainty for 20 million people benefiting from Obamacare.

The democratic revenge is, however, working both ways. Exclusion begets exclusion. Remember Trump fulminating against foreigners, particularly Mexicans and Muslims – and how he planned to turn them into outcasts? Now he reaps the whirlwind of exclusion. More and more people have refused to be associated with Trump, especially on the day of his inauguration. Some business owners feel ashamed to be seen as Donald’s buddies.

Trump’s selection of some rich people to be in his cabinet has earned the ire of many Americans but what else could be expected from a business tycoon whose prime achievements are those of hustling, dodging, cheating – to make more money? He dreams of running the presidency like his reality show, ‘The Apprentice’ where his catchphrase was: you are fired. Wait till the Americans pay him back in the same words.

The great risk from someone like Trump being in the White House is fissures in American society and a more unsettled world order. By electing someone who wants to make America great again at the expense of others, the electoral college – the popular vote rejected him – has thrown a boomerang towards international rivals that should return soon with the message that no country can run this world alone.

As the countdown to January 20 proceeds inexorably, the world agonises over what challenges Trump is planning to throw in its direction. He could scrap the Iran nuclear deal that was agreed after years of painstaking negotiations. Other than opening the Pandora’s box of nuclear non-proliferation, such an act will further destabilise the Middle Eastern region.

The message the new president wishes to give is ominous – to reverse the process that had led to a multi-polar and multilateral order that the world has become accustomed to in the 21st century.

Email: [email protected]

