The recent spell of rain in Karachi has wreaked devastation. Several parts of the city were submerged in rainwater and there were reports of traffic congestion on roads that were inundated. A large number of commuters were inconvenienced as bumper-to-bumper traffic remained the order of the day. Karachi does not receive rain on a regular basis and residents are not prepared to deal with the consequences of an incessant downpour. Power outages, massive traffic gridlocks and inundated roads serve as major impediments to the lives of citizens and add to their woes. Citizens also put themselves in jeopardy when they fail to take precautions.

At this stage, locals must act prudently and avoid any situations that could put their lives at risk. Furthermore, the relevant authorities must take a series of steps to improve the drainage system in the city. No matter how much money is invested into rehabilitating the city’s infrastructure, the situation is unlikely to improve until drains are established along all major roads of the metropolis.

Sania Gul

Karachi

0



0







After the rain was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179445-After-the-rain/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "After the rain" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179445-After-the-rain.