Economic growth

According to the news report published in ‘The Economist’, Pakistan has been predicted to be the fastest growing Muslim economy around the world in 2017. Although it is a positive indicator, the estimates have shown that the country’s performance will be lesser than the past year’s. Pakistan’s expected GDP growth rate in the fiscal year 2016-17 is 5.3 percent which is less than 2016’s 5.7 percent growth rate. The country’s exports fell by 12.11 percent from $23.667 billion to $20.802 billion in the fiscal year 2015 – 2016. Textile exports recorded a drop of $600 million.

On the other hand, the country’s imports increased to Rs470 billion in December from Rs443 billion. The widening gap between exports and imports is also widening the trade deficit which is a serious challenge to the economy. The country’s external debt is on the rise, standing at more than $74 billion. It is time the country came up with a solid strategy for bolstering its exports. In the long run, Pakistan needs to diversify its export base and include value added items in global supply chain to compete other fastest-growing economies of the world.

Abubakar Farooqui

Islamabad

