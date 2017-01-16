Road to prosperity

In order to lure foreign investors; sustainable energy projects, fool-proof security, political stability and good governance are the prime factors. The investors invest only to reap some profit and they invest generously in such conducive set up. It is encouraging that we are on the upward trajectory on all these fronts. There was a time when whole the country was in the grip of terror. Terrorists were active all over the country and they would turn each and every political rallies, religious gatherings and cultural festivals into a gloomy and tragic affair. In the same way, we were facing a debilitating economic nosedive and a nagging energy crisis. Long-hours loadshedding amid excruciating heat made the people’s life miserable. One shudders even at the thought of that hard and challenging time. Energy crisis resulted in economic depression. Our industries received a severe blow and came to a sudden halt. Then it was our agriculture system which touched the dead level. Our agrarian economy faced a morbid bad patch owing to unabated energy crisis.

The National Action Plan was initiated to identify and proscribe the organisations which were directly or indirectly involved in spreading violence and extremism in the country. Undoubtedly, it was instrumental in rounding off the facilitators as well as financiers of militant group. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), there was a 30 percent decrease in militant attacks and 28 percent reduction in resultant deaths. Furthermore, these attacks fell to 42 from 60 per month in 2016. In the same way, now loadshedding is also well under control and the duration of loadshedding has been brought down to the level of 4 to 6 hours from the earlier 16 to 18 hours. The CPEC is another landmark in our economic progress. It is now endorsed by the international media as well that Pakistan is inching towards an economic growth, stability and prosperity.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

0



0







Road to prosperity was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179443-Road-to-prosperity/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Road to prosperity" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179443-Road-to-prosperity.