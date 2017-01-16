Schemes like tax amnesty are very common in the country. Individuals pay a small fraction of their illicit gains and come clean and free. On the other hand, honest taxpayers are given no incentives. Taxpayers pay high rates of taxes without a word while those who are involved in tax evasion come up with different means to evade tax.

They do not document their transactions in order to escape the tax net. Do tax pundits have any solution to overcome this situation? How long will this go on? If the FBR is not able to bring all traders and businessmen in the tax net, why does it punish those who pay their taxes regularly?

M Haroon

Lahore

