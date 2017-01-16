This refers to the alarming issue of desertification. The probable reasons can be drought, deforestation and faulty agricultural practices. There is a dire need to store rain water throughout the country as water level is depleting fast – the water level at some places has gone down to 1000 feet. The UNDP’s role is commendable as they have undertaken to convert 800,000 hectares of barren land into a fertile land under the Land Management Programme (SLMP).

The Ministry of Climate Change can further boost this programme with the coordination of the Ministry Of Agriculture and Food Security in lessening desertification. In order to promote forestation, ‘drip irrigation’ method can be adopted. Furthermore each district of Pakistan can also be assigned to plant saplings so that green belts can be established all over the country. Pakistan being agro-based country is dependent on agriculture so culture of growing maximum trees must be promoted in order to save maximum trees from extinction. Combating desertification will help curb poverty, ensure better livelihood, food security and better ecosystem in the country. This will also help in minimising emission of greenhouse gases. It is hoped the government and the local community will contribute with full zeal and dedication to solve the serious issue.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

