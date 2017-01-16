Accident on the tracks

On January 6, eight people died when a train collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw in Lodhran. This calls the government and relevant authorities to come up with a sound plan to avoid such ill-fated events. In the context of the latest accident, the concerned authorities should approve the construction of a flyover over the railway track. Since population in cities is growing rapidly, the authorities should work on the transportation system. Horrible accidents are caused by negligence on the part of train drivers or gatekeepers. The government should investigate why the gate was left opened when a train was expected to arrive. It should also be investigated whether the train driver violated the traffic signal or not.

The immediate step is to start the construction of a flyover or an underpass. Monetary compensation is not enough if a constructive and long-lasting step is not taken. For the safety of the people, alternative routes should be constructed.

Shagufta Ansari

Islamabad

