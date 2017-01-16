BARA: An anti-polio campaign will resume in Bara tehsil of Khyber Agency today.

Director Health Jawad Habib visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jamrud and administered anti-polio drops to children.

He said the anti-polio drive would be carried out on January 16 in Fata to vaccinate children below 5 years of age. “At least 750 teams have been constituted to vaccinate 223000 children in the agency,” he said.

He urged tribesmen to cooperate with the teams to eliminate the poliovirus.

“The security forces including Khassadar force will provide security to the teams during the drive,” he said, adding that no polio case appeared in Khyber Agency last year.

