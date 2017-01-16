MINGORA: A former journalist and social activist Mehmood Rafiq died on Sunday after protracted illness.
A large number of journalists, social and political workers attended his funeral prayer. His Qul will be offered at Khwar Masjid in Landikas on Tuesday.
