MINGORA: A former journalist and social activist Mehmood Rafiq died on Sunday after protracted illness.

A large number of journalists, social and political workers attended his funeral prayer. His Qul will be offered at Khwar Masjid in Landikas on Tuesday.

0



0







Obituary was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179432-Obituary/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Obituary" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179432-Obituary.