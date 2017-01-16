Print Story
January 16, 2017 Peshawar
MANSEHRA: At least 17 personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) sustained critical injuries in an accident here on Sunday.
The incident, according to official sources, happened when the vehicle’s brakes failed and it rammed into a tree.
Locals rushed to the scene on Mansehra-Oghi road and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra. According to doctors, three of the injured in critical condition were referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.
A spokesman for the Frontier Constabulary in Oghi told reporters that FC men were on way to Mansehra for security duty of polio teams when they met the accident.
He said that the three-day polio campaign was about
to start in Mansehra from today.