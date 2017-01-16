TIMERGARA: Residents of Lower Dir district have been facing acute low pressure of natural gas for the last one month.

The residents of Timergara, Balambat, Makakabad, Kandaro, Khema, Manogay and other areas are forced to use cold water and to seek other means for cooking purposes due to unavailability of gas in the area.

“Since the beginning of heavy rains and snowfall,

gas has totally disappeared

in our area,” naib nazim Malakabad village council Malik Ali Bakht told The News.

Nazim VC Khema Kandaro Malik Ikramuddin said situation in his area was extremely worrisome due to the worst gas loadshedding.

Nazim VC Andheri Manogay Naqeebullah demanded the relevant authorities to take notice of the situation and end the loadshedding forthwith.

Talking to this scribe via phone from Swat, Senior Supervisor Metering (SSM) and in-charge Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) transmission Amin Khan rejected the impression of any loadsheding in gas supply, saying that it was only the low pressure from Nowshera that had been causing miseries to the residents.

“Not only Lower Dir, but areas of Swat, Batkhela, Mardan and Peshawar are also faced with low pressure of gas,” he said, adding that the problem would continue till February 15.

Amin Khan argued that every year in winter season, the issue arises as the gas reservoirs produce 50 percent less gas as compared to that of hot days.

