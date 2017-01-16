PTI’s ex-information secretary joins PML-N

NOWSHERA: Vowing to form the next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam here Sunday ridiculed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for his claim that he could reform the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a short period.

“The PTI’s government destroyed the provincial Ehtesab Commission soon after it was formed because it had started investigating cases of corruption of the PTI leaders,” he alleged while speaking at a public gathering in Akbarpura.

On the occasion, PTI founding member, former information secretary KP and tehsil councillor Haider Ali Shah announced his resignation from his party and the Tehsil Council seat to join the PML-N.

He said that PTI’s sincerity regarding accountability could be judged from the fact that the chief of Ehtesab Commission had not yet been appointed after Lt Gen (R) Hamid Khan resigned as a mark of protest from his position.

The PML-N leader claimed that Imran Khan had compromised merit and accountability to protect his blue-eyed persons. He said that PTI’s only achievement was introducing the politics of agitation and vandalism in the country.

He said the PTI leadership should stop criticising others as they were the ones who failed to deliver. He maintained that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would make Imran Khan and his party accountable for their failure to improve the situation in the province. “PTI’s tsunami has dashed the hopes and expectations of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding, they were now pinning hopes on the PML-N for a change.

The PML-N leader said PTI was actually involved in promoting dynastic politics as Pervez Khattak and his entire family was sitting in parliament.

He asked Imran Khan to start accountability from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where his party was in power as nobody could obstruct him from bringing the wrongdoers to justice.

He also criticised the PTI government for misguiding the public by spending huge money from public exchequer on advertisements. “PTI should point out a single hospital or school where free healthcare or education is being provided,” he declared. “The change was only on the billboards,” he remarked.

