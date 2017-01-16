Islamabad: The peak wedding season has raised the demand of imitation jewellery to fulfil the obligatory requirements of the occasion.

In a report it has been revealed that the artificial jewellery markets in Pakistan are witnessing a boom.

It is becoming more attractive for women with low cost and variety of designs and colours.

The sale of traditional jewellery is lacking much interest even at the peak of wedding seasons.

The incidents of snatching ornaments purse and mobile phone have pushed the sales of artificial jewellery to upward, said a women customer, Ayesha Ali.

As the gold prices in national and international market have increased people have shifted their choice towards buying artificial jewellery she added.

Ali Ikram, a shopkeeper said that artificial jewellery has become more attractive for women since the increasing gold prices have reduced the purchasing power of the customers.

Gold has gone beyond the purchasing power of the middle and upper middle classes and women have left with no option but to buy artificial jewellery which is readily available in diversified range of designs throughout the country he added.

A few years back when gold prices were much lower people used to buy gold for long term investment however, the trend has now changed since artificial jewellery is not only cheaper but is also available in beautiful designs. Parents of both the brides and the grooms are more interested in marriage solemnised with benefit manner rather than in making the occasion colourful and memorable. Even many well off families are also seen purchasing artificial jewellery, a gold jeweller said.

