Introduction to fungal nails — III

Are there home remedies for toenail fungus?

The Internet is filled with anecdotal information on how to cure toenail fungus using home remedies. Vinegar is a commonly recommended home remedy. Some people apply various oils such as coconut oil, essential oils, and oil of cedar leaf (such as Vicks VapoRub) to their nails as well. The effectiveness of these home remedies is highly doubtful. Application of household bleach and hydrogen peroxide is also not recommended due to lack of evidence that these treatments work. These agents can also cause unwanted skin irritation. Thickened nails that have been affected by fungus can be difficult to trim. Using topical urea 40% cream will soften the nail and make it easier to trim. These creams do not require a prescription.

Is it possible to prevent fungal nails?

No one knows where a specific person catches the fungus, as it is everywhere. However, since the fungus does thrive in warm moist areas (like sweaty feet), there are certain areas one should avoid or use with caution. Shower floors, locker rooms, and swimming pools are suspected of being sources of the fungus, although there are no studies proving this fact. Nail polish and acrylic nails also make the nail less “breathable” and make the nail more susceptible to fungal infection. Fungi are everywhere — in the air, the dust, and the soil. Hygienic measures such as spraying socks and footgear sound sensible, and perhaps these measures can even help a little bit. However, avoiding tight, nonbreathing shoes or steering clear of athletic facility floors may very well be the best prevention available. Daily washing of the feet and drying between the toes can help to prevent nail fungus. The fungi carried on the coats of pets, like cats and dogs, don’t often cause nail fungus. Wearing white socks does not help.

What is the prognosis of fungal nails?

Curing fungal nails can be difficult and treatment can take up to 18 months. Relapse and reinfection are common (40%-70% reinfection rate). Trying to remove or modify your risk factors, if possible, is essential to preventing reinfection. People who have medical illnesses that predispose them to fungal nails can have an even more difficult time eradicating the fungus.

Is it possible to prevent the recurrence of nail fungus?

Tinea pedis, also known as athlete’s foot, can cause recurrence of fungal nails. Therefore, it is important to manage this condition. One can apply over-the-counter (OTC) antifungal medicines such as clotrimazole (Lotrimin) or terbinafine (Lamisil) cream as directed to affected skin. Keeping footwear and socks clean can be helpful. You can also use portable UV light sanitizers to disinfect shoes.

Tips for prevention of fungal nails

Nail fungus causes only 50%-60% of abnormal-appearing nails. It can be hard to tell the difference between the different causes of discolored nails (even for doctors). Onychomycosis is often not treated. Reasons to receive treatment include

1. diabetes,

2. previous leg infection (cellulitis),

3. if you have pain or discomfort from your nails,

4. you would like them treated for cosmetic reasons.

Treatment failures and recurrences are common.

Prevention is the key. The following preventive measures may be helpful:

1. Keep your toenails short, and don’t dig into the corners of your nails when cutting toenails.

2. Keep feet clean, and dry them thoroughly.

3. Wear dry socks and no tight shoes.

4. Alternate your exercise shoes.

5. Don’t soak your hands in water or use harsh cleaners.

6. Treat athlete’s foot when it occurs.

