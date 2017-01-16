Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered a stolen car, 30 liters of wine, 410 grams of hashish, weapons and stolen property from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Industrial Area Police arrested two accused Saeed and Abid and recovered a stolen car from their possession.

Secretariat Police arrested accused Zulfqar Shahzad and recovered stolen property from his possession. Another accused person Hamza Khan was arrested for decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Kohsar Police arrested accused Sagheer for having 30 liters of wine, while Tarnol Police arrested accused Taj Naseeb, Basharat and Kausar Pervez involved in selling petroleum products illegally.

Shams Colony Police arrested accused Nasir and recovered 410 grams of hashish from his possession, while Sihala Police arrested Sherjeel and recovered six wine bottles.

Lohi Bher Police arrested accused Salman and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

The cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

