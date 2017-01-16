Islamabad: Most of the schools throughout the country have continued to witness low attendance as many students have been suffering from ailments caused by the chilly weather.

According to a report students of many government and private schools have been complaining of breathlessness, cough and headaches.

Staff of various schools also confirmed there had been a decrease in attendance and many students had returned with health complaints.

Many of my students come to school with their mouths covered with a scarf, said a teacher Hassan Ali. He added that the teachers too were being affected by rainy weather.

Muhammad Zafar Ali said that his entire family was ill because of the cold weather. My daughters have been coughing, vomiting and have trouble in breathing. My eldest daughter who is in Class-VII had to missed her school because of her bad health, he said.

0



0







Cold weather affects students’ health was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179413-Cold-weather-affects-students-health/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cold weather affects students’ health" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179413-Cold-weather-affects-students-health.