Recent cold and wet conditions may be attributed to the El Nino, but it can also manifest itself in the form of drought-like conditions during the next summer season in the country.

According to a report compiled by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), El Nino may cause more excessive precipitation in the northern and north-western parts of Pakistan in the ongoing winter season.

It said so from floods, to longer-than-usual dry spells and more heat waves, a variety of weather conditions are expected in the country due to the presence of the enormous El Nino currently being witnessed in the region.

"An El Nino is said to impact the weather over a vast part of the globe. Normally, trade winds over the central and eastern Pacific Ocean cause warm water to move from east to west, towards the western Pacific and Indian oceans. However, during an El Nino, the effect is reversed and the trade winds fail to bring warm water westwards. When that happens, the western Pacific gets colder than average and the eastern Pacific gets warmer than average," it said.

The study said the Western Depression, is bringing rainclouds to the northern areas of Pakistan from the Mediterranean, and these are largely controlled by the sub-tropical jet stream.

