Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars, including Samia Ahsan in the subject of Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled “Roman-o-Taraqi Pasand Urdu Afsanay Maen Niswani Kirdar Nigari (Taqabli Mutala’a)”, Asma Ali in the subject of Arabic after approval of her thesis entitled “The Study and Editing of “Dhau Al-Sirat” for Scholar Mahmood Bin Bakr Bin Abi Al-Ala-Bin Al-Bukhari Al-Kalabazi”, Ayesha Bibi in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled “Biotyping of Bemisia Tabaci and its associated Endosymbionts from Punjab”, Imran Akhtar in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled “Urdu Hajviyaat Ka Samaji, Tehzebi aur Nafsiyati Mutala’a (Aghaz Ta 1857)” and Sana Jabeen in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled “Ectomycorrhizal Fungal Communities Associated with Himalyan Cedar from Pakistan”, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

BA/BSc exam registration schedule: Punjab University has issued schedule for registration of private students for BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2017 for those students who have passed intermediate supplementary examination, 2016.

