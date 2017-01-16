Islamabad

The demand and sale for peanuts has significantly increases as a biting chill creeps into the air during winters all over the country.

A report aired by a private TV channel said many vendors on pushcarts are seen selling the seasonal delight of crispy peanuts at every corner of the cities.

There is no specific age group of peanut lovers and everyone including children, youngsters, middle aged or older people cannot stop their hands until they finished the peanuts serving placed in front of them.

Peanuts are not only tasty but also nutritious and provide necessary energy to the body.

Many vendors serve passers-by hot peanuts on their wooden carts on roads.

They shell and grind the nuts and cook them with salt and other flavours for half an hour.

Rao Athar, a peanut vendor, said people crave hot and spicy peanuts in the chilled weather and since their price is economical the demand is high.

Children particularly prefer to have these nuts in winter, said Javeria Ashraf.

Though peanuts remained favourite dry fruit for entertainment during gossiping around sessions or watching TV in chilly evenings, she added.

According to a shopkeeper they earn more money in winter season from peanut as they sell four thousand bags in the whole month.

From morning till night people come here and they buy mostly peanuts, he added. Peanuts have strong association with the winter season.

Most of the people like to eat peanuts to enjoy the season a wholesaler, Basit Khan said. According to health experts the peanuts have many nutrients and it carries more quantity of calcium which is useful for the old age persons. Peanuts contain Vitamin C and Vitamin E which can prevent signs of ageing like wrinkles spots and fine lines they added.

0



0







Peanut sale increases as biting chill creeps into air was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179407-Peanut-sale-increases-as-biting-chill-creeps-into-air/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Peanut sale increases as biting chill creeps into air" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179407-Peanut-sale-increases-as-biting-chill-creeps-into-air.