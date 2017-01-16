Kites fly despite ban

Two arrested, 10 cases registered

LAHORE

Partial violation of the ban imposed on kite-flying in the provincial capital was witnessed in densely-populated areas on Sunday.

The enthusiasts of the sport were spotted flying kites in various parts of the city. The areas where citizens violated the ban include Lytton Road, Harbanspura, Mughalpura, Baghbanpura, Sodiwal, Shalimar, Feroz Park, Shadbagh, near Amir Road, Badami Bagh and Mozang. Meanwhile, Shalimar police arrested two persons, Nabeel and Nadim Raza, on charges of kite flying. Similarly, Ghaziabad police registered 10 cases and Factory Area police registered two cases on kite flying charges.

Couple, two children injured: A couple and their two children were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a house at Mustafabad on Sunday. The injured were identified as Salimullah, his wife Maria and their two children, residents of Nusrat Colony, Mustafabad. Rescuers removed them to hospital where condition of one of the children, Maria, was stated to be critical. Meanwhile, two children fainted due to gas leakage in a house at Khuda Buksh Colony at Bhatta Chowk.

Loot returned: The CIA SP handed over the recovered loot to its owners here on Sunday. The owners included Umar, Husnain, Afzal, Fazal Ahmad, Sajid, Kashif, Suffian, Habib and Abdul Jabbar.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol claimed to have arrested 65 criminals, including 15 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams arrested 46 accused and seized 572 litre liquor, 4,450 grams charas, 14 pistols and one rifle from their possession. PHP arrested three persons and seized 400 kg unhygienic meat from their possession. Meanwhile, PHP reunited nine children, identified as M Abdullah, M Saeed, Mudasir, Ali Hassan, Khadija, Kashif, Rajab Ali, Abdul Hadi and Riaz Hussain, with their parents.PHP also extended help to 3,815 road users.

found dead: Two people were found dead near Badami Bagh railway station on Sunday. Police suspected that both men, yet to be identified, might have died of cold weather or overdoses of drugs. The bodies have been shifted to morgue.

Train kills youth: A 25-year-old youth was run over and killed by a train in the Kahna area. Victim Subhan of Shalimar Town, Kahna, was crossing rail track when a train hit and killed him. The body has been shifted to morgue.

helmet: The Lahore Traffic DIG has directed the traffic wardens to ensure use of helmet and seatbelt. He directed them to adopt zer-tolerance approach to the violations. He directed them to accelerate the campaign against seat belt and helmet and distribute pamphlets in this regard besides delivering special lectures to the students at their institutes.

roof collapse: Three people were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Ram Garh, Mughalpura, on Sunday. Rescuers pulled the injured out of the debris and removed them to hospital. The condition of all the injured was stated to be stable. Meanwhile, six people suffered injuries in an accident near Awan Market on Ferozpur Road.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt said the OPC would continue to provide internship facilities to the students of the Punjab University. This internship would enable the students to understand problems of overseas Pakistanis and help them in their future life, Shaheen Khalid said.

Talking to the students of Institute of Social and Cultural Studies of the university, he said the OPC and Punjab University had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in June 2016, under which OPC is providing internship facilities to the students. Dean faculty of Behavioral and Social Studies Dr Zikria Zakar and assistant Professor Institute of Communication Studies Dr Aamir Bajwa were present. The objective of the MoU was to develop joint collaboration between two organisations and to impart short and long term internship facilities. Shaheen Khalid said OPC is promoting the role of young students by enhancing their meaningful participation in national plans of development. He said for speedy disposal of complaints of overseas Pakistanis, an IT-based system has been introduced in OPC, and all proceedings regarding redressing the complaints are uploaded on web portal regularly. A question answer session was also held on this occasion.

0



0







Kites fly despite ban was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179406-Kites-fly-despite-ban/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kites fly despite ban" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179406-Kites-fly-despite-ban.