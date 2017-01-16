Islamabad

Inspection teams of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) raided different manufacturing units and pharmacies in various cities and took action against persons involved in the manufacture and state of illegal medicines. Khalid Mehmood, Federal Inspector Drugs, Islamabad, along with Additional Director Abdur Rasheed raided Farook Sons, Mehran Medicine Plaza, Iqbal Road, Rawalpindi, and sealed the premises due to poor storage practices, absence of proper racks and pellets, unhygienic conditions, and lack of monitoring record of temperature d humidity. Five samples of different drugs like Paracetamol Syrup, lbuprofen Syrup, Piroxicam capsules, and Magnesium Hydroxide Suspension, purported to be manufactured by Hussain Pharmaceuticals, Karachi, were sent to the Central Drugs Testing Laboratory for analysis. The premises of Pharmacy 24 and Ali Medical Centre, F-8, were also inspected. Khan Medical Store was sealed on violation of Drug Act 1976.

