Alumni association for evacuation of QAU land

Islamabad

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association through a letter written to Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Interior Minister Sunday apprised about latest situation over issue of land grabbing illegal encroachment over land of QAU, Islamabad.

The letter says that luckily by the efforts of university administration and the alumni association, in creating awareness in the public and indulgence of the Interior Minister in the matter directing the local administration to get university land vacated has moved the issue in the right direction.

The alumni highly appreciated personal interest of the Interior Minister in helping the university to reclaim its very valuable assets rightfully owned by it.

The current situation is that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials have started demarcation of land on Bhara Kau side while we are glad that exercise has started.

We are also apprehensive that some elements in local administration are seeming siding with powerful encroachers which may not take the exercise to its logical end.

The alumni association requested the Interior Minister to direct the high ups in the local administration to get the exercise of demarcation concluded at its earliest. As the next step the local administration including CDA may kindly be directed to get the matter of illegal occupation and encroachment resolved by getting vacant and peaceful possession of the land to the university which is a public institution of national eminence.

The letter has been jointly written by Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Muhammad Murtaza Noor and Chairman Legal Committee Joint Action Committee, Aziz ul Haq Nishtar.

Earlier, during the meeting of Legal Committee of QAU Alumni Association which is comprised of senior alumni members and elected presidents of QAU Academic Staff and Employees Associations, it was resolved to undertake collective further immediate steps to get QAU land resolved.

The participants also resolved to protect academic and financial autonomy and image of the top ranked federal university of the Pakistan through collaborative efforts.

They also appreciated decades long contribution of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad as pride institution of Pakistan in higher education and other related sectors.

The committee members also met Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, Dr. Javed Ashraf who appreciated the contribution of Joint Action Committee of QAU Alumni Association to protect the land of their alma mater.

During the meeting, six main decisions were made to get QAU land issue resolved through joint collaboration.

