Artificial jewellery trend rises

Islamabad

The peak wedding season has raised the demand of imitation jewellery to fulfil the obligatory requirements of the occasion.

In a report it has been revealed that the artificial jewellery markets in Pakistan are witnessing a boom.

It is becoming more attractive for women with low cost and variety of designs and colours.

The sale of traditional jewellery is lacking much interest even at the peak of wedding seasons.

The incidents of snatching ornaments purse and mobile phone have pushed the sales of artificial jewellery to upward, said a women customer, Ayesha Ali.

As the gold prices in national and international market have increased people have shifted their choice towards buying artificial jewellery she added.

