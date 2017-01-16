Islamabad

A three-day National Calligraphy Exhibition will be held from January 24 at National Arts Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with an objective to revive the diminishing art of calligraphy.

The calligraphy exhibition would be arranged by National History and Literary Heritage Division with the support of National Book Foundation (NBF).

Talking to APP, Federal Secretary NHLH Division Aamir Hassan said more than 100 calligraphic art pieces would be showcased in the exhibition by around 50 new talented as well as professional calligraphers from across the country.

He said the Division is finalising the arrangement to conduct this exhibition and has arranged a meeting recently of the officials of

the division and other attached departments in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr. Inamul Haq Javed, renowned Calligrapher Rasheed Butt, Director General Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr. Rashid Hameed, young emerging Calligrapher Wasil Shahid, and representatives of the division and other attached departments.

He said this exhibition is being arranged to educate younger generation about the legacy of forefathers, introduce the prominent calligraphic works of the artists, and encourage the young calligraphers to keep alive this unique and ancient visual form of art.

Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH Irfan Siddiqui was of the view that arrangement of such conference at government level would be a source of encouragement for the calligraphy artists and a milestone toward promotion of this genre of art.

He said this Division would also arrange an International Exhibition of Calligraphy soon.

Renowned Calligrapher Rasheed Butt said calligraphy is an ancient form of art and has its roots in Subcontinent’s Islamic traditions. This exhibition would prove as a great effort to reinvigorate this unique form of art and motivate the young calligrapher to achieve excellence in their work.

He said art of calligraphy can be learned with utmost passion and sufficient

time and it is good that young generation has not forgotten this art during the era of information technology.

