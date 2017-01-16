LAHORE

Polio eradication campaign in Punjab as part of National Immunisation Day will begin from Monday (today). The three-day campaign will be held from January 16 to 18. The campaign will target 18.4 million children.

“Though Punjab has had no case for a year, persistent circulation of virus means good job has to continue,” said Khawaja Imran Nazir, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, according to a handout issued here on Sunday. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab said the department had constituted over 44,000 teams in the province which include 37,845 mobile teams, 4,439 fixed teams and 2,370 transit teams. Pakistan has recorded 20 polio cases this year with eight in Sindh, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in Fata and two in Balochistan. Punjab has had no case in 2016. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases. Punjab is focusing on Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore because of recent positive environmental samples. Punjab Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr Munir Ahmed said recent environment samples had been a cause of concern indicating the presence of virus in the environment. Dr Munir Ahmed said, "there were positive samples in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and DG Khan in Punjab." He also said, “we are trying to reach out to mobile and migrant population coming from polio-affected areas. In case teams are not reaching any area, parents may contact helpline 0800 99000."

