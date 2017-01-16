LAHORE

A cold wave continued to prevail in the city though the lowest minimum temperature has increased a little bit on Sunday.

During the past three days the city witnessed below 2 °C temperature at night but on Sunday the lowest minimum temperature raised to 5.3 °C while maximum temperature was 17 °C. Humidity level in the city was 48 per cent, Met officials said. On Sunday, the city witnessed partly cloudy weather and different areas of the city received light rain. There was chill in the air. The Met officials said an active westerly wave is affecting the country and likely to persist till Wednesday. They predicted rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, north Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The Met officials said on Sunday rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Sindh, Balochistan while at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper FATA. They said rainfall and snowfall was observed at Karachi (A/P 26 mm, PAF Faisal 26 mm, Model Observatory 24 mm, north Nazimabad 21 mm, PAF Masroor 12 mm, north Karachi 12 mm, Landhi 09 mm, Gulshane Hadid 05 mm), Dadu (06 mm), Jacobabad (04 mm), Larkana, Thatta, Moen-jo-Daro and Sukkar (03 mm), Sh. Benazirabad (01 mm), Sibbi (19 mm), Barkhan (07 mm), Khuzdar (06 mm), Ormara (03 mm), Lasbela and Zhob (01 mm), Layyah and Multan (02 mm), Islamabad Z.P, Mianwali, Kot addu, Mangla, Sargodha, D.G. Khan, Khanpur and RY Khan (01 mm) and Parachinar (28 mm).

The Met officials said snowfall was observed in Quetta (Samungli 08 inch, meteorological centre 06 inch, Sheikh Manda 01 inch), Zhob (05 inch) and Parachinar (04 inch). They said Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -12°C.

