Minister’s directive ignored;buyers fleeced at Sunday bazaars

LAHORE

‘Surprise’ visit of the Punjab Food Minister to weekly makeshift markets of the city seems to be mere an eyewash as the administration paid heed neither to overcharging nor to non-availability of vegetables issues.

All the instructions made by the minister to administrations there to ensure availability of vegetables and stop overcharging were virtually ignored as the customers were openly fleeced by the vendors.

Interestingly, Lord Mayor Lahore last week said that he would raise the issue of wrong price fixation, non-availability of items and overcharging with the minister. However, nothing has changed this week too.

The minister likewise past made another ‘surprise’ visit in which he instructed the administration to ensure availability of vegetables like pea, mongray and others. Besides, he checked the manufacturing dates on package items, closing couple of styles to show ‘writ’ of the government, instead of managing the availability of vegetables and penalising the persons responsible for overcharging.

Pea, cauliflower, cabbage, beans, bitter gourd, brinjal and mongray were not sold in the makeshift markets of the city due to wrong pricing issue while just outside these markets sold on double or more than double rates.

Ironically, the district administration is habitual and obstinate with regard to ignoring the minister’s warnings each time.

The price of potato soft skin and onion was stable at Rs16 to 18 per kg, Rs22 to 24 per kg, respectively. The price of tomato was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg. Garlic local was stable at Rs280 to 290 per kg, garlic China increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs280 to 290 per kg, both sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was unchanged at Rs107 to 110 per kg, and Thai gained by Rs10 per kg, at Rs73 to 75 per kg, while Thai was sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. The price of brinjal was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg not sold in the makeshift markets due to wrong price fixation issue.

Cucumber was stable at Rs33 to 35 per kg, not sold due to wrong price issue. Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, also missing on wrong price fixation. Spinach price stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg. Zucchini Farm was declined by Rs10 per kg fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, Zucchini long was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg. Green chilli was stable at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum was unchanged at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold on account of wrong price fixation matter. Carrot local was stable at Rs19 to 20 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs15 per kg. Methi was unchanged at Rs19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg. Turnip was stable at Rs15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Pea price doubled fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold on wrong price fixation matter.

Cabbage was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 22 per kg, not sold and cauliflower price was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, not sold on wrong price fixation issue while outside the markets sold at Rs30 per kg. Mongray price increased by Rs5 per kg, stable at Rs28 to 30 per kg, not sold. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs43 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg. The price of banana was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen. Guava price was gained by Rs5 per kg, stable at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Peer Chinese was fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Sweet potato was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari at Rs165 to 170 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs170 per kg, while A-quality at Rs240 per kg. Papaya was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Grape fruit was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per piece, was sold there at Rs15 to 20 per piece.

Different variety of citrus fruits was fixed at Rs43 to 110 per dozen but sold at Rs70 to 120 per dozen.

