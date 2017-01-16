Rs173b for South Punjab uplift: CM

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that during the current financial year Rs173 billion are being incurred for the development projects of South Punjab and the work on different mega projects is being carried out on rapid basis in South Punjab.

Member National Assembly Awais Lagahri called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and exchanged their words on different development projects meant for the welfare of people of South Punjab.

On the occasion, the chief minister said the development of South Punjab and the welfare of people was priority and he was personally monitoring the ongoing welfare projects in South Punjab. More sources have been allocated for the welfare of the people of South Punjab in proportion to the population.

The completion of Metro Bus project in Multan is in the last stages and the project is a gift for the people of South Punjab. After the completion of this project, international standard travelling facilities will be provided to the general public.

Speaking on the occasion, Awais Lagahri said that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had taken unprecedented initiatives for the welfare of the people of South Punjab. He added that billions of rupees development project for the welfare of people of South Punjab provided enough evidence of his love for the people of the region.

Power projects: Shahbaz Sharif has said that due to the strong economic policies of the government, national economy has been strengthened and today Pakistan is more secure and developed as compared to 2013.

Due to the initiation of new electricity projects, not only economic activities in the country will be increased but there will be increase in investment as well. Besides, it will also bring new job opportunities for the masses.

The PML-N government is serving the masses considering it as a sacred job. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, that day is not far when Pakistan's economy will be strengthened. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, great efforts have been made for the completion of different electricity projects. The chief minister expressed these words while talking to former Punjab Assembly member Samiullah Chaudhry and Bahawalpur Mayor Aqeel Anjum during their meeting. In order to resolve energy crisis in the country, the work on the electricity projects is in progress and 1,320MW Coal Power Plant in Sahiwal will be completed in the ongoing year and our every step is to brighten the country, he added.

The chief minister said that due to the wrong preferences of former rulers, Pakistan and its people already had to face a lot of problems and these people did not want to see a progressive and developed Pakistan. The people of Pakistan have rejected negative politics which is an obstacle in the development of the country. The negative politics and opposition to the development projects cannot stop the ongoing development in the country.The chief minister said that for the completion of ongoing development projects in the country we will go to the last extent and will continue the mission to serve the people.

condoles: Shahbaz Sharif visited the residence of senior journalist of Daily Jang Pervaiz Bashir at Islampura and expressed deep grief over the sad demise of his father.

The chief minister offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Expressing his condolences, the chief minister said that Bashir Ahmad was an honest and responsible government servant who had fulfilled all his responsibilities diligently. The chief minister offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul.

0



0







Rs173b for South Punjab uplift: CM was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179394-Rs173b-for-South-Punjab-uplift-CM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rs173b for South Punjab uplift: CM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179394-Rs173b-for-South-Punjab-uplift-CM.