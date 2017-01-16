Two dacoits were claimed to have been shot dead in encounters by the Quaidabad and Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police officials on Sunday.

SHO Quaidabad police station, Sadaqat Shah, said the law enforcers were on a watch near the Star Ground area when a man named, Kamran, approached them and informed them of having been looted by robbers; he also informed the police of the spot he was robbed at.

The police chased the fleeing suspects and tracked them till the Sherpao Colony, however, the dacoits fired at the police. The law enforcers’ retaliatory fire led to a brief encounter which resulted in injuries to one suspect, while his companion fled.

Identified as Zafar Ali, the injured dacoit was pronounced dead on arrival at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

A 30 bore pistol and Rs8,000 cash were reported to have been recovered from his possession.

On Saturday night, the Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police reported having arrested two robbers in an injured condition following an encounter in Shadman Town. One of them later died at the Abbasi Shaheed Hopistal during treatment.

A third suspect of the men reportedly fled, informed SHO of the police station Abdul Ghaffar.

The official stated that the men were on a routine patrol when they witnessed a shootout between a security guard and the robbers.

The police intervened and shot at the robbers, resulting in injuries to the two arrested men.

The killed dacoit was identified as Mohammed Ali while the injured was identified as Fahad alias Fadee.

Two pistols, snatched cell phones were found from their possession. A case was reported and investigations are underway.

0



0







Two alleged robbers killed in police encounters was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179393-Two-alleged-robbers-killed-in-police-encounters/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two alleged robbers killed in police encounters" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179393-Two-alleged-robbers-killed-in-police-encounters.