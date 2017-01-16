To increase exports, Sindh forms agriculture development board

Provincial government also constitutes task force on malnutrition

The Sindh government has formed an agricultural development board for improving the productivity, quality, and standard of crops and other agricultural products in the province to increase their export.

The Sindh chief secretary notified that the board would also address the issues faced by growers and other stakeholders in terms of policymaking.

The 27-member board will be headed by the provincial minister for agriculture, supply and prices. The Sindh Agricultural Growth Project director will act as the secretary of the board.

Its other members include, the Sindh agriculture secretary; irrigation secretary; the vice-chancellor of the Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, the directors general of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan; the Agriculture Extension Sindh, Hyderabad, the Agriculture Research Sindh, Tando Jam, the Agricultural Engineering and the Water Management Sindh, and the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund; the chief agriculturist at Sindh Planning and Development Department; the managing director of the Sindh Seed Corporation, Hyderabad, the director of the Agriculture Credit Division, State Bank of Pakistan, the director-general of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council of Pakistan, Southern Zone, Karachi, the vice chairman of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, the presidents of the Sindh Abadgar Board, Hyderabad, the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, Hyderabad, the Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, the All Pakistan Sugar Mills’ Association, the All Pakistan Ginners’ Association, the All Pakistan Textile Mills’ Association, Sindh Zone, the Rice Exporters’ Association of Pakistan, Sindh Zone, the Fruits and Vegetables Exporters’ Association, representatives of fertiliser companies, pesticide companies and seed companies, and agro processing companies in the province.

The terms of reference of the Agricultural Development Board include devising ways and means for increasing productivity, quality, and standard of agricultural produce in the province.

It will develop strategy for development and multiplication of high yielding and high quality seeds and planting material.

The board will take measures for introduction of good agricultural practices, safe use of chemicals, global certification standards, integrated pest, and nutrient management, organic farming and product safety standards.

It will also introduce reforms in management and operation of various wings of the agriculture department.

It will guide the provincial and federal government in agriculture policy making.

The board will introduce, prepare, and announce Sindh Provincial Agriculture Policy every year. It will strengthen agro-processing industry and related marketing functions and explore new international markets for export of the province’s agricultural products.

It will study and explore possibilities of making plans for promoting agricultural trade through connecting points of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The board will address problems faced by growers, processors, traders, and exporters of agricultural produce.

The board will evolve coordination mechanism between Agriculture Department and other organisations at provincial, national, and international levels working for the similar objectives.

It will establish agro-processing industries and agro SMEs (small and medium enterprises) near the hub of agricultural products clusters. It will develop liaison with concerned foreign donor agencies to pool all relevant knowledge and resources, foster interaction and communication and provide high-tech trainings to growers and agriculture research and extension staff. It will carry out intensive survey of crop cultivation areas, yields, products, their clusters, processing facilities, exporters, and develop a database to be upgraded every year.

The proposed board will improve research facilities and oversee work of research scientists with the assistance of national and international organization by signing MoUs with them.

It will promote new self-propelled, simple agricultural techniques and machinery, along with medium and large equipment and organise international exposure visits and participation of exhibitions in various countries with assistance of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. It will also guide the federal government for forming agriculture sector and farmers’ friendly trade policies and statutory regulatory orders.

Malnutrition

The Sindh government has also formed a provincial task force to provide strategic guidance and policy direction and to ensure effective implementation of Sindh’s Accelerated Plan of Action for Malnutrition and Stunting.

The provincial planning and development minister will be the chairman of the task force while the department’s secretary will also act the force’s secretary.

MNA Azra Pechuho will be the vice chairperson of the task force. Other members of the task force include the health, population, welfare ministers; MPA Mehtab Akbar Rashdi; Shahnaz Wazir Ali; the coordinator to Sindh chief minister on nutrition; additional chief secretary (development) of the planning and development department; the secretaries of the finance, health, public health engineering, population welfare, food, agriculture and livestock and fisheries departments, the representatives of the civil society and academia, Haris Gazdar and Dr Zulifqar Youafani.

The task force, as per notification of its constitution, will oversee the development, implementation, and monitor, the progress, made against Sindh’s Accelerated Plan of Action for Malnutrition and Stunting

It will direct necessary remedial actions to address all bottlenecks to enhance efficient implementation to deliver results and also to provide guidance on critical issues.

It will ensure that adequate resources are secured and made available for the implementation of the plan of action. It will ensure effective inter-sector coordination with the relevant government’s department, district administration, and development partners.

