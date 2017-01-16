Road accidents in separate areas of the city on Sunday claimed two lives, with one of the victims being a nine-year-old boy.

The minor boy’s death was reported from the metropolis’ Bhains Colony area. As per rescue sources, a rashly drive trailer truck ran over the victim, identified as nine-year-old Suhail.

The boy suffered extensive internal injuries and succumbed at the spot. His body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The day’s other fatal road accident was reported near Checkpost 2, Malir. Rescue officials said the victim was a male aged around 45 years and efforts were underway to ascertain his identity.

He was killed, officials stated, when an unidentified vehicle struck him as he was crossing a road. His body was also moved to the JPMC.

0



0







Nine-year-old boy among two dead in road crashes was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179391-Nine-year-old-boy-among-two-dead-in-road-crashes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nine-year-old boy among two dead in road crashes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179391-Nine-year-old-boy-among-two-dead-in-road-crashes.