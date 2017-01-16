-
Nine-year-old boy among two dead in road crashesJanuary 16, 2017Print : Karachi
Road accidents in separate areas of the city on Sunday claimed two lives, with one of the victims being a nine-year-old boy.
The minor boy’s death was reported from the metropolis’ Bhains Colony area. As per rescue sources, a rashly drive trailer truck ran over the victim, identified as nine-year-old Suhail.
The boy suffered extensive internal injuries and succumbed at the spot. His body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.
The day’s other fatal road accident was reported near Checkpost 2, Malir. Rescue officials said the victim was a male aged around 45 years and efforts were underway to ascertain his identity.
He was killed, officials stated, when an unidentified vehicle struck him as he was crossing a road. His body was also moved to the JPMC.