CNG filling stations in Punjab closed for another three daysJanuary 15, 2017Print : Top Story
LAHORE: Gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations of the province will remain suspended for another three days.
CNG stations were to be reopened on Saturday evening but the high demand of gas in chilly weather forced the gas department not to resume supplies to them.
According to an announcement made by the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL), it has been decided that supply of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to the CNG sector will remain suspended till January 17.