ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the purpose of setting up industrial zones was to take forward the country’s economy towards value addition.

While talking to the media in Islamabad, he said that environmental protection is being ensured in CPEC projects and international laws are being followed.

The minister said Thar coal resources will be utilised to produce electricity under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Five consortiums would be established with the help of five top Chinese business schools for value addition, he added. The minister said factories were not giving proper production due to insufficient energy.

0



0







Industrial zones in CPEC will boost economy was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179350-Industrial-zones-in-CPEC-will-boost-economy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Industrial zones in CPEC will boost economy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179350-Industrial-zones-in-CPEC-will-boost-economy.