This week’s incendiary news conference in New York that showcased an angry Donald Trump and a room full of often just as angry journalists demonstrated how toxic the relationship already is between the media and the man who hasn’t even officially begun the job of president yet.

The contrast with outgoing President Barack Obama, often noted for his statesman-like temperament, might never have seemed sharper. Which can make it easy to forget that the relationship between the Obama administration and the media was also often deeply mistrustful.

Many journalists will remember the departing administration as one that

aggressively went after whistleblowers and journalists to try to crack down on government leaks of information.

Nine times it pursued prosecutions against alleged whistleblowers, and in the process tried to get journalists to reveal their sources. That’s more than all previous administrations combined.

So then did the Obama administration really set the tone for the unprecedented level of acrimony that exists now between the White House and the press corps?

As the person who engaged daily with the media on the president’s behalf for the past 2½ years, outgoing press secretary Josh Earnest sat down this week in Washington to talk about that question, and why he believes trying to get along with reporters might be in Trump’s best interest as president.

