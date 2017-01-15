ISLAMABAD: The district administration in Islamabad on Saturday placed a restriction on meeting or making a video clip of tortured child maid Tayyaba.

The administration has issued orders that no one can meet Tayyaba without the permission of the district magistrate. The authorities have also prohibited the media from shooting video clips of Tayyaba’s life at the orphanage. The district administration order says that the girl’s meeting with strangers is a violation of the Supreme Court orders.

The administration has also directed the management of the orphanage that a list of people visiting the Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) orphanage should be prepared.

It should be noted that a bench of the Supreme Court had sent 10-year-old maid Tayyaba to an orphanage after suo moto hearing of the torture case. The child, who was working as a maid with the family of a judge, was allegedly tortured by the judge and his wife. The pictures of the housemaid went viral on social media with internet users claiming that the maid who worked at additional session judge Khurram Ali Khan’s house, was severely tortured by the family of the judge.

Tayyaba, after being recovered by the LEAs, claimed that she fell from stairs but in the statement recorded for the FIR, the girl disclosed she was tortured by the judge’s family.

The girl mysteriously went missing for several days before the apex court hearing. She was later recovered from Islamabad.

District magistrate Islamabad, after the girl’s recovery, wrote a letter to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) ordering the formation of a new medical board and submit a report. The medical board, in its report, mentioned that there were torture marks on the body of the girl.

