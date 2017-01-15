ISLAMABAD: Former army chief General (R) Raheel Sharif will speak at the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland. This is the first time that a former army chief of Pakistan has been invited to speak at the WEF. Though General (R) Pervez Musharraf also addressed the forum but as the head of a state.

Raheel Sharif would highlight Pakistan Army’s counter-insurgency operations and improved security environment in the country as well as in the region besides discussing opportunities under multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The annual WEF meetings will start from January 17 and continue for four days. The former army chief will address three sessions of the WEF in addition to speaking at as many events arranged on the sidelines of the sessions.

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will lead the Pakistani delegation to the meeting which will be chaired jointly by Brian T. Moynihan of the Bank of America award-winning documentary maker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Helle Thorning, Schmidt Frans van Houten and Meg Whitman.

The session entitled terrorism in the digital age will feature debates on the fragmented struggles against Al Qaeda the militant Islamic State group and Boko Haram responsible leadership in international security and resilience to the global network. It will discuss ways to deal with terrorist organisations that are increasingly using sophisticated digital networks to signal allegiance to a wider movement attack their enemies and manage resources.

The session will also be attended by Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations and Executive Director of Counterterrorism Jean Paul Laborde, Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Prince Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud and Europol Director Rob Wainright. Louise Richardson vice chancellor of the University of Oxford will moderate the session.

The second session will be titled global security context and discussions will deal with the issue of the noteworthy changes and emerging trends reshaping the international security agenda.

Other participants from Pakistan will be Minister of State for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarrar, Mosharraf Zaidi and Arif Naqvi. More than 2 500 participants from nearly 100 countries will meet and participate in over 300 sessions.

