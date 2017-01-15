SANGIN: Twelve militants, including the Taliban shadow governor for Helmand province Mullah Agha, were killed in Sangin district on Saturday.

According to the Afghan national army, the crackdown on the Taliban from the ground and air will continue to evict militants from Helmand.

Meanwhile, the security forces arrested a person who was in charge of financial affairs of al-Qaeda group in eastern Nangarhar province.

