Shortage of gas, power as new wave of rain, snowfall begins

Cold intensity increasing; four more die as rain turns Karachi into mess

ISLAMABAD: The Met office has forecast rain and thunderstorm with snowfall in the hilly areas of the country. An active western disturbance is affecting Balochistan and adjoining areas and is likely to persist over central and upper parts till Wednesday, Met officials say. Increase in the intensity of winter is multiplying the miseries of people as there are reports of massive loadshedding of gas and power.

According to a statement issued by the Meteorological Department, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills are expected at a number of places in Balochistan, at scattered places in Islamabad, KP, Punjab, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in Sindh over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall that started in Karachi on Friday afternoon continued on Saturday too, turning the city into a cesspool. It also killed four more people, taking the number of rain-related deaths in the metropolis to eight while dozens of others have been injured.

Residents of several areas continued to put up with prolonged power outages caused by the rain and cold winds while the fear of becoming stuck in traffic jams forced many of them to remain indoors.

Most of the city’s markets and bazaars remained closed too as light to moderate showers continued throughout the day. Rainwater accumulated on the major thoroughfares of the city and low-lying areas, yet again exposing its poor infrastructure.

Police and rescue services said four people died of electrocution in Azizabad, Shadman Town, City Railway Colony and Lines Area. On Friday also, four people had died of rain-related reasons in different areas of the city.

On Saturday, Haris Memon, 28, was electrocuted in Block-3 of Azizabad when a live electricity cable fell in a pool of rainwater while he was returning home. Another man, Muhammad Nawaz, died in Sector 15, Shadman Town, when a live electricity cable broke and fell on him. An eight-year old child, Hasnain, was electrocuted in the City Railway Colony when he was playing outside his home and stepped on a live electricity cable. Jamal Ahmed, 30, a resident of Lines Area, died when he accidentally touched an electricity pole in the area during rainfall.

Residents of several areas of the city suffered prolonged power outages on Saturday. K-Electric said it had restored power supply to many areas, but at the time this story was filed, some areas were still reeling in the dark.

Dozens of K-Electric feeders tripped early Saturday morning because of the rain, affecting Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sohrab Goth, Abul Hasan Isfahani road, many blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, various areas of Malir, Airport, Model Colony, different sectors and blocks of Landhi and Korangi.

Power outages were also reported from Garden, Ramswami, Lasbela, Clifton, Shershah, Lyari, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, and New Karachi.

A spokesperson for the K-Electric said their teams were active and the overall power supply system remained intact on Saturday. He added that their rapid response teams were available and restoring power supply to all the affected areas. “The majority of the affected feeders were restored within a few hours whereas uninterrupted supply to strategic installations, including the airport and Dhabeji, was ensured,” he said. “The K-Electric teams are in the field to address local faults and individual queries. The affected areas include some parts of Korangi and Malir as well as Garden East. Customers in select blocks of Federal B Area, North Nazimabad and some parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal were also affected by the rain-related outages.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the temperature in the city would drop to 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday and there would be no more rain from Sunday morning.

Director Karachi Met Office Abdur Rashid said the temperature would remain between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius on Sunday and further drop to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Met director said the largest amount of rainfall -- 53mm -- was recorded at the PAF Masroor and PAF Faisal Bases on Saturday. North Nazimabad received 46mm, Model Observatory 43mm, Airport 35mm, North Karachi 34mm, Landhi 17mm and Gulshan-e-Hadeed 7mm.

The city’s authorities started draining accumulated rainwater from roads in some areas including Gulbai, where a large pool had formed. But overall, the municipal authorities failed to address the problem.

Vehicles were seen stuck in pools of water on many major roads including the University Road, Sharae Pakistan and Sharae Faisal.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was using all resources available at its disposal to clear the accumulated rainwater. “The aim is to remove the water and not worry under whose domain an area falls,” he added.

Also, Quetta on Saturday received the first snowfall of the winter season due to which the temperature fell four points below the freezing point, causing suspension of water and power supply in almost half of the province.

Due to the heavy snowfall, the Mach Highway was closed for vehicular traffic. Due to the closure of the highway, vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the road and passengers were reportedly shivering in cold weather, waiting for help from the National Highway Authority or the provincial police and the Frontier Corps. The provincial administration has started work to clear the snow from the highway.

Water at the Hanna Lake near Quetta has also frozen due to extreme cold.

The Met Office said that the city had received three inches of snow and there were chances of further snowfall.

Meanwhile, electricity supply to 11 districts of Balochistan has been suspended as three power grid stations tripped due to heavy rain and snowfall. Main transmission of 220KV supplying electricity to Khuzdar, Loralai and others areas of the province has been tripped due to a fault, plunging many areas into darkness.

Qesco sources said that 220 kv DG Khan-Loralai transmission line and 220 kv Dadu and Khuzdar main, Guddu-Sibi-Quetta lines were tripped and supply could not be restored to several parts of the metropolis after 24 hours while in some areas supply was restored after about 20 hours. Supply also remained suspended to Pishin, Ziarat, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar and Kharan. Electricity supply was also suspended from Habibullah Coastal Power House in Quetta

The lowest temperature was recorded in Skardu minus 14C, Kalam minus 10C ,Gupis minus 09C, Gilgit Bagrote, Astore minus 07C, Parachinar, Kalat, Malamjabba minus 06C, Dir, Rawalakot 05C, Hunza 04C, Quetta, Drosh, Chitral, Murree minus 03C and Kakul, Chillas minus 02C.

