ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Saturday said its stance has proved correct that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was the biggest hurdle in the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

"Truth is in the open that Chaudhry Nisar has become the spokesman for terrorist outfits," said senior PPP leader Senator Saeed Ghani while responding to the press conference of the interior minister.

Saeed Ghani said Chaudhry Nisar was annoyed with the PPP because the party opposes terrorists and will continue to resist terror organisations.

He said the federal and Punjab governments are not serious in implementing the NAP and are avoiding taking action against the terrorist outfits in Punjab. He said Chaudhry Nisar’s continuation as the interior minister even after making public the report of the Quetta tragedy raises several questions.

