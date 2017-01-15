PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has welcomed the transfer of technology for the promotion of agriculture and renewable energy and investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the Danish government.

He said the province offered tremendous potential in natural resources for investment. “The provincial government wants productivity in the productive sectors and exploitation of natural resources on scientific lines,” he added.

Talking to Danish Ambassador Ole Thonke at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he said the government would facilitate investors.

Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC) Chairman Ghulam Dastagir and administrative secretaries were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that KP government had an industrial policy to attract investors for hydel power generation to overcome energy crisis.

He said the province had simplified the procedure for industrialisation and now there was no need for obtaining no-objection certificate.

Pervez Khattak said the government was providing one-window operation to facilitate investors. The chief minister said the government established an autonomous EZDMC company and it was giving concessions and facilities to investors.

The Danish ambassador agreed to promote trade and commercial activities with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

