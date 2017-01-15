LAHORE: The Lahore Traffic DIG and the provincial minister for primary health visited Mayo Hospital to inquire after a traffic warden who had sustained injuries while foiling a robbery attempt on his way home.

The DIG announced financial assistance of Rs 100,000 for the warden, Amjad. Minister Khawaja Imran presented bouquet to the traffic warden and directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to him.

0



0







Aid for injured warden announced was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179331-Aid-for-injured-warden-announced/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Aid for injured warden announced" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179331-Aid-for-injured-warden-announced.