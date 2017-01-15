Print Story
LAHORE: The Lahore Traffic DIG and the provincial minister for primary health visited Mayo Hospital to inquire after a traffic warden who had sustained injuries while foiling a robbery attempt on his way home.
The DIG announced financial assistance of Rs 100,000 for the warden, Amjad. Minister Khawaja Imran presented bouquet to the traffic warden and directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to him.